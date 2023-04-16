Houston police arrested a man after he allegedly hit his child's mother and shot at an HPD helicopter, the suspect's daughter told officers.

Suspect was clicking gun, 'laughing like a maniac' before shooting at HPD chopper, caller says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man having a mental breakdown was arrested after reportedly shooting at a police helicopter Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

At about 2:27 a.m., a caller told police that her father was hitting her mother and started shooting at a home near Glenbrook Park.

She said her father, the suspect, was clicking the gun and "laughing like a maniac," according to investigators.

Police said there were five people inside the home on Crenshaw Street, including the suspect.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect began firing shots at an HPD helicopter, Lt. JP Horelica confirmed with Eyewitness News.

There were no reported injuries.

The gunman was arrested at the scene, but it's unclear what kind of charges he will receive.