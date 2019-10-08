Officers shot at while responding to call at southeast Houston apartment complex

UPDATE: Chief @ArtAcevedo and PIO are en route to the scene after a suspect(s) fired shots at our officers. No one is injured. Scene is very active. Please avoid the area. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers were shot at as they responded to a southeast Houston apartment complex where one man was found dead.Police Chief Art Acevedo said officers were responding to a shooting in the 5900 block of Selinsky at 12:41 p.m. when a suspect opened fire on their unmarked patrol car. Fortunately, the officers were not injured.Moments later police found a man dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment unit.Police told ABC13 they arrested the suspect they believe shot at their patrol vehicle.Police have not said if the man arrested for shooting at their patrol car is connected to the man found dead in the apartment unit.The man who was shot to death was identified by family members as Ernest Matthews.