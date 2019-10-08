Officers shot at while responding to call at southeast Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers were shot at as they responded to a southeast Houston apartment complex where one man was found dead.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said officers were responding to a shooting in the 5900 block of Selinsky at 12:41 p.m. when a suspect opened fire on their unmarked patrol car. Fortunately, the officers were not injured.



Moments later police found a man dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment unit.

Police told ABC13 they arrested the suspect they believe shot at their patrol vehicle.

Police have not said if the man arrested for shooting at their patrol car is connected to the man found dead in the apartment unit.

The man who was shot to death was identified by family members as Ernest Matthews.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
police shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rice School student abducted and robbed at bus stop
Waffle House customers robbed at gunpoint while eating
Ft. Bend Co. sheriff staying put after claiming 'witch-hunt'
Plan to increase taxes fails when 2 commissioners skip the vote
Motherhood inspires woman's fight against cancer
Man caught taking upskirt photos at Discovery Green: police
Soon-to-be retiree killed when driver hit him and ran on Hwy 90
Show More
Lovely Wednesday morning, stronger cold front Friday
Houston Astros host free ALDS watch party for Game 4
Young Astros fan breathing on own week after hit-and-run crash
Accused cop killer to remain in mental hospital, judge rules
Target to power new Toys R Us website
More TOP STORIES News