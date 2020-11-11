Suspect in HPD sergeant's murder acted in self-defense, relative says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7827744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Although one of the vehicles authorities were searching for has been recovered, they are still looking for a black pickup truck. Here's what to know about the manhunt.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7873432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The attorney of a 24-year-old man accused of killing a Houston police sergeant is criticizing the department's early handling of the investigation. In the video, see the reason the attorney insisted HPD should be off this case.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family member of the 24-year-old accused of killing a Houston police sergeant told ABC13 the suspect isn't perfect, but is also no killer.The relative, who spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday under condition of anonymity, said Robert Soliz is a family man who took care of his wife and hadn't been in trouble for years. Soliz is accused of killingduring what Chief Art Acevedo called a gun battle on Monday.Acevedo told ABC13 on Tuesday they believe Soliz was shooting at another vehicle in north Houston well before the gun battle that killed Rios."That's part of what we believe happened here is that our sergeant witnessed something in the works - aggravated assault with a firearm - and intervened, and sadly, gave his life for the people of Houston," Acevedo said.Soliz's relative, however, insisted the incident played out differently, claiming Rios gave no warning to the suspect"(Rios) just walked straight out of the car. Straight to my brother's car. And my brother starts backing up and says, 'Hey, stop walking toward me with a gun.' Gave him a warning. Cop kept walking. My brother shot a warning shot. After that, they went to gunfire for over two minutes," the family member said.The relative added, "(This is) no question, self-defense. Guy with no police. With no uniform, no badge, no nothing. It's 2020. You can't hop out a car with your gun showing and not expect for the other person to have a gun to not."HPD confirmed earlier in the investigation that Rios was out of uniform at the time. The sergeant was on his way to his 2 p.m. shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport when he died, police added.Soliz's prior criminal record showed charges dating back to 2014. In fact, Soliz had been out on a $100 bond connected to a February charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle.Other charges against Soliz range from having marijuana on him to evading arrest and criminal trespass. In 2017, Soliz was accused of threatening his girlfriend at the time with murder.Solizin Harris County Probable Cause Court after HPD took him into custody on Tuesday, causing a momentary halt of traffic on Katy Freeway.Soliz's attorney Paul Looney also held a news conference in the afternoon, calling on any law enforcement agency other than HPD to investigate the case.Looney said HPD is the wrong agency to investigate and Chief Acevedo has a conflict of interest in the case. He also HPD is assuming Rios had a valid police response to engage in a gun battle."Bad people do good things. Good people do bad things. You can't make those types of judgements based on blind faith," Looney told reporters.Houston police haven't immediately responded to Looney's statement or the content of the family member's interview.