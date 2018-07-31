A suspect has been charged in the murder of a woman whose body was believed found in Greens Bayou.We learned Tuesday night that a warrant is out for the arrest of 46-year-old Jeffrey Andre McDonald.This news comes as a neighbor of the missing Houston woman is shedding light on what may be her chilling final words.Ashley lives in the apartment above Rebecca Suhrheinrich. She says she often heard arguing and fighting coming from the 58-year-old woman's apartment, but Thursday night was different."It was like, 'boom, boom, boom,' It was loud," Ashley says. "Like, dang, like that doesn't sound like how it would normally when they would be fighting."Ashley says the screams from Rebecca's apartment grew louder."It's very shocking, I mean, when you hear it happening in the moment, Thursday night, it was happening near me and my cousin heard somebody say, 'Help me,'" Ashley said.Then, Ashley said she heard something hit the wall."Like a person or an object was getting thrown against the wall, so I was like, 'Should I call the police?' because they're always fighting, so it was just like, should I call them or mind your business?" Ashley said.On Friday, the accountant did not show up for work. Worried coworkers came to the home on Monday after she was a no show again.Investigators said the apartment was locked, but in disarray. That is when police started talking with neighbors and tracking down clues."They said there was a lot of blood in the apartment and that she was missing, so it really alarmed me," neighbor Helena Curvey said.Homicide investigators spent the night collecting evidence. On Tuesday, deputies were led to Greens Bayou, where a woman's body was found.Detectives said they believe they found Rebecca's body. Her neighbors, shocked and saddened, fear Tuesday that her killer is still out there.