Body found in Greens Bayou may be missing woman, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A body recovered in Greens Bayou in north Houston may be that of missing 58-year-old Rebecca Suhrheinrich, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

Suhrheinrich has not been seen since Friday in north Harris County, when she didn't show up for her job as an accountant at Tejas Tubular Products.

Colleagues went by her apartment at the Trails of Dominion Park on Monday. A maintenance man let them into her home, where there appeared to be signs of a struggle.

Investigators say her apartment was ransacked. Her car was also missing, but it was later found at a nearby apartment complex.

Police believe foul play is suspected.

Tuesday morning, detectives pulled the body from the water under the bridge at W. Hardy and Greens Bayou.

A DNA forensics team is on the scene.

Officials tell ABC13 information they learned overnight led them to the body.


