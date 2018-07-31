Investigators comb ransacked apartment of woman missing for days in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police overnight were seen removing dozens of bags of evidence from the apartment of a 58-year-old woman who has been missing for days.

Investigators say Rebecca Suhrheinrich has not been seen since Friday in north Harris County, when she didn't show up for her job.

On Monday, her colleagues showed up to her apartment at the Trails of Dominion Park.

A maintenance man let them in to the apartment, where there appeared to be signs of a struggle.

The Houston Police Department says that Rebecca's car was missing, but it was later found at a nearby apartment complex.

There was no sign of her.

Investigators say her apartment was ransacked, with belongings thrown everywhere.

Homicide detectives are now involved in the case.

Police believe foul play is suspected.

Investigators are talking to Rebecca's family and friends to try to determine what may have happened.

