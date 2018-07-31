EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3858482" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A neighbor of Rebecca Suhrheinrich is shedding light on what happened in her final moments of life.

A man charged in the murder of a missing Houston woman is no stranger to law enforcement.Jeffrey Andre McDonald, 46, is wanted by authorities in the death of Rebecca Suhrheinrich.The 58-year-old woman's apartment was found ransacked on Monday night after she disappeared on July 27.According to records, McDonald has a history of run-ins with the law, including charges for evading arrest and the unlawful carry of a weapon in 2003.He was charged with assault causing bodily injury in 2002, evading arrest in 2001, and for possession in 1998.Records show the murder suspect also faced a number of other possession and theft charges throughout the 90s.If you know where he is, you are urged to call police.