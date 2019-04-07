Suspect arrested in the shooting of state trooper, officials say

Update: Suspect is in custody. https://t.co/Pk0RMQ93Ry — TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) April 7, 2019

Update: State Trooper is out of surgery. He is stable but critical condition. — TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) April 7, 2019

MCALLEN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety took to Twitter in hopes to locate the alleged suspect involving a Texas State Trooper.The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of south Maltese Street north of Freddy Gonzalez Drive in Hidalgo County.The suspect, 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez was caught around 3 a.m. and taken into custody early Sunday morning.The state trooper, who was shot twice, is now out of surgery and in critical condition.