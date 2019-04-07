Suspect arrested in the shooting of state trooper, officials say

MCALLEN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety took to Twitter in hopes to locate the alleged suspect involving a Texas State Trooper.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of south Maltese Street north of Freddy Gonzalez Drive in Hidalgo County.



The suspect, 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez was caught around 3 a.m. and taken into custody early Sunday morning.

The state trooper, who was shot twice, is now out of surgery and in critical condition.

