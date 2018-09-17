Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20 in southeast Houston

A fight over $20 led to a shooting, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a fight over $20 led to the shooting of one man and the arrest of another overnight in southeast Houston.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News the suspect showed up to a home in the 6600 block of Reed Road.

He and a man at the home got into an argument outside of the house. The suspect claimed the victim stole the money from him.

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun, shot the other man in the stomach and took off.

The injured man is expected to survive.

An officer had a description of the suspect's car. He found him at a gas station and arrested him.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

