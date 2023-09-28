Join the fight against breast cancer on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Houston.

Thousands to gather downtown for 2023 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure next weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the pandemic had many people skipping out on medical appointments, Hilary Ware knew getting her mammogram was important.

As a long-time supporter and Gulf Coast council member of the Susan G. Komen Foundation, she understood early detection is key to surviving breast cancer.

Without symptoms and no family history, Ware didn't expect much when she went in.

Instead, she soon learned she had triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive and deadly form of the disease.

"You never anticipate that you're going to be the one that is diagnosed with breast cancer," Ware said.

Unfortunately, the odds couldn't be greater.

Sobering data from the Susan G. Komen Foundation shows 44,000 people will die of breast cancer this year, and one in eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

Which is why, against these numbers, action is important.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, thousands will gather in Houston to support the fight against breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Click here to register for the 2023 race in Houston

The race will kick off at 7:45 a.m. at Sam Houston Park in Downtown Houston, followed by a post-race celebration at 9:30 a.m.

"It is about 15,000 of your closest friends and family and co-workers, and everybody's heart is beating for one reason: to end breast cancer forever," Gulf Coast Susan G. Komen executive director Kristen Barley said.

Proceeds from the race will fund breast cancer research, in addition to direct patient support and public policy advocacy.

It's important work that Ware said helped her overcome her own 14-month journey as she sought treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

She is now a two-and-a-half year survivor of breast cancer.

"I have a daughter, and I now have a granddaughter, and my absolute dream is that we can eradicate this awful disease in my lifetime," Ware said. "But it takes support for organizations like Komen to do that."

In addition to joining Ware and others for this year's walk, she said the most important thing you can do is to stay aware of your body - and have a plan of action.

"I never would have detected this on my own," Ware said. "Don't miss your mammograms. Be vigilant about it. It can save your life."

If you or a loved one has a concern related to breast cancer and need help, dial the Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline at (877) GO-KOMEN (465-6636) or email helpline@komen.org.

See more: ABC13 Community Calendar | Submit your events for free