Supreme Court allows defamation case against MyPillow CEO to continue

Dominion Voting System claims it was harmed by statements that its voting machines were rigged in favor of Joe Biden

Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Lindell's attempt to block the case.

No vote count was made public. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did not take part in consideration of the case.

Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages, claiming it was harmed by unfounded statements from Lindell and other allies of former President Donald Trump that Dominion rigged its machines in favor of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell has denied any wrongdoing.

Lindell was appealing a lower court ruling that previously said Dominion lawsuit could proceed.

In that ruling, Judge Carl Nichols wrote that "in addition to alleging that Lindell's claims are inherently improbable, that his sources are unreliable, and that he has failed to acknowledge the validity of countervailing evidence, Dominion has alleged numerous instances in which Lindell told audiences to purchase MyPillow products after making his claims of election fraud and providing MyPillow promotional codes related to those theories."

The company "has adequately alleged that Lindell made his claims knowing that they were false or with reckless disregard for the truth," Nichols wrote.