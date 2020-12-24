30,000 meals being given away to those in need today at 42nd annual Super Feast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8274005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here is what you need to know if you're looking to pick up a free Thanksgiving meal.

Outside the GRB this morning getting ready for the City Wide Clubs Superfeast! They’re going to be giving away meals to thousand of people today! Such a great event to help our fellow Houstonians in need! Starts at 10! pic.twitter.com/1swIosZ0hX — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) December 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Christmas Eve, a lot of people are still in need due to the pandemic, and volunteers are out to help.The City Wide Club's Christmas Eve Super Feast kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the George R. Brown Convention Center, providing thousands of meals to Houstonians in need.Recipients can either walk-up or drive-up for their meals.Super Feast is one of the nation's largest food and turkey distribution events, where they will serve more than 30,000 people who could really use the help this holiday.Recipients will get a frozen turkey, canned goods and other non-perishables.ABC13's TJ Parker spoke to some of the people who had been waiting in line for hours."He's been in and out of work all year. It's been tough," one woman said. "So this is going to help us have a little more food, a little more resources, and get us through the New Year.""I have two part-time jobs, and it's just kind of hard to pay bills. I'm grateful for Houston and the resources here," another woman in line said. "The food I got at Thanksgiving, I was able to share that with other friends that are having a hard time too."Walk-up recipients can get in line along Avenida De Las Americas, and drive-up recipients can line up on the other side of GRB at Chartress and Walker.This is the 42nd year City Wide Club has hosted Super Feast.