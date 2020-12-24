Society

30,000 meals being given away to those in need today at 42nd annual Super Feast

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Christmas Eve, a lot of people are still in need due to the pandemic, and volunteers are out to help.

The City Wide Club's Christmas Eve Super Feast kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the George R. Brown Convention Center, providing thousands of meals to Houstonians in need.

Recipients can either walk-up or drive-up for their meals.

Super Feast is one of the nation's largest food and turkey distribution events, where they will serve more than 30,000 people who could really use the help this holiday.

Recipients will get a frozen turkey, canned goods and other non-perishables.

RELATED: Super Feast gives away 20,000 Thanksgiving meals in downtown
EMBED More News Videos

Here is what you need to know if you're looking to pick up a free Thanksgiving meal.



ABC13's TJ Parker spoke to some of the people who had been waiting in line for hours.

"He's been in and out of work all year. It's been tough," one woman said. "So this is going to help us have a little more food, a little more resources, and get us through the New Year."

"I have two part-time jobs, and it's just kind of hard to pay bills. I'm grateful for Houston and the resources here," another woman in line said. "The food I got at Thanksgiving, I was able to share that with other friends that are having a hard time too."



Walk-up recipients can get in line along Avenida De Las Americas, and drive-up recipients can line up on the other side of GRB at Chartress and Walker.

This is the 42nd year City Wide Club has hosted Super Feast.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonholidaymeal deliveryfree foodchristmaschristmas eve
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect caught after bar employee attacked during mask dispute
Man found dead after wife hears argument, gunshots outside
Republicans block $2,000 stimulus checks despite Trump demand
4-year-old vanishes from downtown Houston bus station
Houston baker shares holiday baking hacks
Santa's letters: Texas children reveal heartbreak during pandemic
High winds start off a chilly Christmas Eve
Show More
Mom of murder-suicide victim: 'I'm going to miss her forever'
Memorial Hermann moves to 2nd phase in COVID-19 vaccination process
Rideshare helps you run errands in time for Christmas Eve
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
Santa assures us pandemic won't stop Christmas joy
More TOP STORIES News