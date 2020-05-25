At least 2 possibly killed after car crashes into northwest Houston motel

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a motel on Richey Road, causing a fire and possibly killing two people.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies and the Houston Fire Department responded to the Super 8 Motel where a white car can be seen badly damaged, sticking out of the building.

The Medical Examiner's office is on the scene of the crash, and at least two bodies were seen being loaded into their vehicle.



Authorities have not released details on the circumstances of the crash at this time.

It is not yet known if the victims were in the vehicle or in the hotel at the time of the wreck.

This is a developing story. Come back here for updates.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashcar accidentscar accidentcar into building
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong line of storms moving through our area now
Child hurt in crash with teen who admitted drinking, police say
Memorial Day will be different at Houston National Cemetery
Armed man killed in HPD officer-involved shooting
Fire marshal to start enforcing 25 percent capacity limit
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Families filing for SNAP food benefits almost doubled in April
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
How Houston became 'Space City,' and why it's still important
Woodlands home catches on fire after being struck by lightning
Firefighters union calls Turner's enforcement plan 'impossible'
Store clerk seen tackling man breaking into gaming machine
More TOP STORIES News