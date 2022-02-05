A mother found shot to death inside apartment in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead inside an apartment home on 4 a.m. Saturday in the Sunnyside area near Callhoun and Jarmese Street.
Houston police say a child may have been inside of the apartment at the time of the fatal shooting.
Homicide detectives are investigating the scene on this ongoing investigation.
Officials told ABC13 they are waiting on a search warrant to go inside the apartment.
