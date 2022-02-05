A mother found shot to death inside apartment in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead inside an apartment home on 4 a.m. Saturday in the Sunnyside area near Callhoun and Jarmese Street.Houston police say a child may have been inside of the apartment at the time of the fatal shooting.Homicide detectives are investigating the scene on this ongoing investigation.Officials told ABC13 they are waiting on a search warrant to go inside the apartment.