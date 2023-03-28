Help find baby Summer! HPD investigators believe she may be in danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Missing 6-month-old last seen Monday with her mother in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old and her mother after police say they were last seen Monday evening in northwest Houston.

Baby Summer Moore was last seen at about 5 p.m. in the 7400 block of Alabonson near Antoine.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department believe she may be in danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Officials didn't provide a clothing description for Summer, but she is described as a Black child, weighing about 25 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police didn't provide a description of the mother.

Anyone with information concerning Summer's whereabouts are urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

