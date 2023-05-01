ABC13 breaks down some tips you can do to save on your electricity bills during the summer heat.

Helpful tips to get your finances in check before the summer months

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's heat can be relentless. In fact, just last year, the month of July was a recording-breaking scorcher all across southeast Texas.

As we get ready for the summer heat, there are a few things to do around the house to help cut your electricity costs.

1. Try using a "programmable thermostat" that will allow you to set a schedule. Keep the temperature slightly higher during the day when you're away from home but cooler at night when the whole family is home.

2. Use electricity during off-peak hours so your bill doesn't spike. On really hot days, experts typically recommend waiting to do laundry or cook and run appliances until after 6 p.m.

3. Be mindful of "vampire" appliances. Certain things around your house suck up power even when they're not being used. Think of things like your cable box, coffee makers, big TVs, etc. All can account for up to 10% of your home's energy use. Your best bet is to use a power strip with an on/off switch so you can turn them off completely.

4. Check your water heater. If your water heater runs on electricity, it can be up to 20% of your yearly power consumption. Many water heaters are preset at 140 degrees, but turning it down to the Department of Energy's recommended 120 degrees can save you money too!

