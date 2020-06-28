Skeeters tryouts bring Major League talent

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, the Sugar Land Skeeters held a tryout at Constellation Field, hoping to fill out rosters for their four-team-league, starting in July.With the spike in COVID-19 cases, baseball and other sports teams have had to head to the dug out in place of practices and games.During Wednesday's practice, there were some hits and definitely some misses, both physically and metaphorically, but the Skeeters were just happy to get some baseball in."With COVID, and things being locked up, I think you appreciate things a little bit more," says Skeeters manager, Pete Incaviglia.Dondrei Hubbard played baseball at Cy Woods High School before moving all around. He was recently let go from the San Diego Padres, but he was signed on the spot with the Skeeters."I've played in Australia, and I've played in the Czech Republic," said Hubbard. "I've played some 'indy' ball before I made my way back to Houston."Former UH quarterback, Kyle Postma, was out there too but hasn't played competitively since the seventh grade."It's just really to follow your dreams," he said. "I am still young. I still have a lot of years in me. Hopefully, my athletic ability will show out here."