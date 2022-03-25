Man tied up at gunpoint as he left home to take granddaughter to school, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A grandfather was tied up by three gunmen who confronted him and his granddaughter during a home invasion Friday morning in Sugar Land.Authorities received the call at about 7:22 a.m. for a robbery on West Lake Drive in the Eldridge Lake subdivision.According to officials, the man and his young granddaughter were heading out their back door to take the girl to school when they were confronted by the men, who wore masks and gloves.The gunmen pushed the pair back into their house, tying up the grandfather.The girl's other grandfather, who was asleep upstairs, heard the commotion, ran downstairs with a weapon and chased the men out of the house while firing shots at them, police say.No one was injured.The gunmen hopped the fence and got away.However, investigators believe the family was targeted as they are also business owners in the area.Sugar Land police also add that this particular family was targeted in a previous incident in another state.The home invasion is under investigation.