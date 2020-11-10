tropical weather

Subtropical Storm Theta becomes record-breaking 29th named storm in 2020 Atlantic season

Subtropical Storm Theta formed in the northeast Atlantic Monday evening, breaking the record for most named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Theta developed in the northeast Atlantic after 10 p.m.

Theta is the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It breaks the single season record for most named storms previously held by the 2005 hurricane season.

The subtropical storm is moving east at 15 mph.

Theta currently has wind gusts up to 65 mph and is located 995 miles southwest of the Azores.



Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys Monday after striking Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane.
