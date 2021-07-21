synergy

Follow a daring rocket blast over Snake River Canyon in 'Stuntman' on Disney+

By Jennifer Matarese
Eddie Braun and Kurt Mattila talk about 'Stuntman' on Disney+

NEW YORK -- He has one of the most dangerous jobs in Hollywood, and yet he keeps going back for more! Stuntman Eddie Braun gives you an inside look at his life and his stunts in the new Disney+ documentary "Stuntman."

"I was trying to attempt something that no one else had before, even my hero," Braun said. "But, once I did I felt very self-fulfilled."

His career started with his love and admiration of legendary stuntman Evel Knievel. The documentary follows his desire to finish what his hero started - making it across Snake River Canyon in a rocket!

"I was like can I film that, is anyone documenting this?" Director Kurt Mattila said. "And he said, 'Well would you like to?' And I said, 'Yes sir, where do I sign?'"

"I think every little boy or every little kid wanted to be like Evel Knievel," Braun said. "I thought what better homage than to finish the dream of my hero."

Braun teams up with Scott Truax, the son of the NASA rocket scientist who built Evel's original doomed rocket and together they hope to clear the canyon along with the Truax family name.

"We only had one chance to capture it," Matilla said. "It was clear that we had to get as many cameras as we could bring to Twin Falls, Idaho on that day of the launch.

Although he says at times, he's thought about retiring, he admits, he'd never get fully out of the game.

"I'm transitioning from physically doing stunts," Braun said. "We started a production company called 'Driven Pictures' and 'Stuntman' is our first film."

Matilla and Bruan's production company has some famous backers.

"'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia from 7 Bucks Productions embraced our project," Braun said.

Braun has performed stunts on television's biggest and most popular action series, including shows like "The Dukes of Hazzard," "The Fall Guy," "CHiPS" and "The A-Team."

He's also worked on feature films, commercials, and music videos for A-list recording artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Madonna. His work can be seen in major box office movies like "Argo," "Transformers," and "The Avengers."

You can stream "Stuntman" on Disney+ starting this Friday, July 23.

