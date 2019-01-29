Police say a student at a private school in Vermont helped foil a classmate's alleged plot to shoot up the campus on a date the school "will never forget."According to Lyndonville police, the suspect was arrested as he got off the bus last Friday. His classmate alerted officers of the suspect showing signs that he plotted the shooting on Jan. 31.Police said there were numerous signs leading up to the target date tying the suspect to the plot. One of those signs included the student showing up at a school event wearing a large desktop calendar and a big red arrow pointing to the date.The police chief also said the student was involved in a number of other incidents, indicating the suspect was having disturbing thoughts. The school, however, treated each incident separately. It added it didn't act immediately because officials did not believe the student was dangerous."Somewhere around Jan. 18, a student actually pointed out that it appeared to them that he was planning some type of shooting incident," said Chief Jack Harris.No weapons were found at the student's home, but police said his father removed firearms before the boy's arrest after he became worried over his son's behavior.Despite the arrest, police plan to heighten security on Jan. 31, as a precaution.