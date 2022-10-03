Richmond man indicted for scheming $600,000 in student aid from government

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 39-year-old Richmond man has been charged with fraudulently obtaining nearly $600,000 in financial aid at several Texas colleges and universities, according to a U.S. attorney.

Emmanuel Finnih was set to make a court appearance on Monday after a federal grand jury returned the seven-count indictment on Sept. 28.

Finnih started the alleged scheming back in 2017. Charging documents say he unlawfully obtained financial aid funds for over 30 alleged students at eight colleges and universities in Texas.

Finnih used the identities of other individuals to prepare, submit and sign false and fraudulent financial aid applications, according to the indictment.

He allegedly used mailing addresses, telephone numbers, and email accounts he controlled to ensure that any information from the Department of Education and colleges would be sent directly to him. The indictment alleges he then obtained the financial aid refunds through an electronic transfer.

The charges go on to say that Finnih either helped or was helped in the aggravated identity theft of two alleged students. According to the indictment, he or others were also fraudulently in possession of temporary driver permits or identification cards.

Finnih is accused of using the funds for his personal benefit instead of for educational purposes.

He faces one count of theft of government funds, one count of student financial aid fraud, one count of unlawful use or transfer of identity documents, and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

If convicted of theft of government funds, Finnih faces up to 10 years in federal prison, while the student financial aid fraud and unlawful use or transfer identity documents each carry a possible five-year prison term. In addition, each of the aggravated identity theft counts carries a sentence of two years which must be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed.