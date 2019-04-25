High school student crashes into school entrance day of ACT

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- People familiar with a high school student accused of deliberately slamming his vehicle into his school entrance on the day of the ACT exam say they are stunned by what happened."He always seemed like a quiet respectful kid, never had any problems with him. I hope he's okay."Police say the boy drove his Ford Flex through the main entrance of Francis Howell Central High School Wednesday, but walked away without injuries.The boy was taken to a hospital to be checked out, and police said the case will be turned over to juvenile authorities.The fire marshal said the building was safe for class to continue Thursday, but juniors will have to take the ACT test on a make-up date.Police could not share withmuch about the case, since the driver is a minor. A motive is still unknown.