Strong gas odor moving through Houston prompts evacuations at courthouse

The city sent out an alert about a gas odor that was first detected north of downtown and is moving south.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Fire Department says a gas vapor cloud is moving through the city that has prompted multiple evacuations at the Houston Municipal Courts building downtown.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene on 1400 Lubbock, where some reported feeling woozy. No one was transported to the hospital.

The building was evacuated twice before people could finally go back inside.



According to HFD, it received multiple calls Wednesday morning about a gas odor across the northeast side of the city.

The calls first came from Wallisville Road around 9 a.m. They believe the vapor cloud started as a gas release in east Harris County.

HFD does not know where exactly it started in the county, but the cloud is being carried by the wind and continues to move south.

The city of Houston says no hazardous chemicals have been detected. There is no shelter in place, but they advise anyone who smells the odor to stay indoors, close windows and turn off any air conditioning or heating system.

CenterPoint Energy tweeted that it has sent crews to investigate.

