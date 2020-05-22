Shocking video captures fireworks going off during freeway takeover in California

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6188422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from Rich Lux shows the crowd gathered Friday night in the intersection of Westheimer and Sage Rd. in the Galleria area.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6188803" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I'm just like everyone else going crazy in quarantine so I thought I was hearing things. When I went outside I was shook!"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6189342" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MUST WATCH: Car stunt comes inches from hitting crowded Galleria-area intersection

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5448513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police are on alert after a dangerous display of illegal activity in the middle of a Galleria intersection.

NORWALK, California -- Traffic came to a complete stop on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk Thursday night when people began lighting fireworks on the lanes during an illegal takeover.Video captured spectators gathering and walking on the lanes while fireworks were lit. It appears as though a couple dozen people were standing outside their cars during the incident.A witness who captured the video said he was on his way to work when the shutdown happened on the northbound side of the freeway.Several people were seen running and jumping during the illegal impromptu fireworks show.The footage also shows at least one car performing a donut, with a handful of people followed closely behind the vehicle.The California Highway Patrol said it did not have any details on the incident.