Shocking video captures fireworks going off during freeway takeover in California

NORWALK, California -- Traffic came to a complete stop on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk Thursday night when people began lighting fireworks on the lanes during an illegal takeover.

Video captured spectators gathering and walking on the lanes while fireworks were lit. It appears as though a couple dozen people were standing outside their cars during the incident.

A witness who captured the video said he was on his way to work when the shutdown happened on the northbound side of the freeway.

LAST YEAR: 'Car meet' takes over streets near Galleria with wild stunts and fireworks

Several people were seen running and jumping during the illegal impromptu fireworks show.

The footage also shows at least one car performing a donut, with a handful of people followed closely behind the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol said it did not have any details on the incident.

Fireworks and wild car stunts take over Galleria area intersection
Video from Rich Lux shows the crowd gathered Friday night in the intersection of Westheimer and Sage Rd. in the Galleria area.



FULL INTERVIEW WITH WITNESS OF HOUSTON CAR STUNTS
"I'm just like everyone else going crazy in quarantine so I thought I was hearing things. When I went outside I was shook!"


MUST WATCH: Car stunt comes inches from hitting crowded Galleria-area intersection



ABC13 story on 'car meets' from 2019
Houston police are on alert after a dangerous display of illegal activity in the middle of a Galleria intersection.

