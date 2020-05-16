Fireworks and wild car stunts take over Galleria area intersection

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 'Car meets' and crazy stunts on Houston streets are nothing new, but one unauthorized event overnight Friday included a fiery surprise.

Large fireworks were set off in the middle of a Galleria area street and it was caught on camera. Rich Lux recorded the scene after hearing the noise.

"I'm just like, 'everyone else going crazy in quarantine,' so I thought I was hearing things when I went outside. I was shook!" Lux said. "This is not social distancing, what I saw last night."

A large crowd gathered in the intersection of Westheimer and Sage to witness the illegal show, complete with cars performing donuts.

Similar incidents, including one in 2019, have raised safety concerns with authorities including Houston police.

HPD asked for the public to call in tips anonymously in regards activity like Friday's stunts.

However, one participant from last year known as "El Jefe" told ABC13 he wasn't worried about police coming after them.

"It was a fun takeover, you know, to be able to take one of the biggest and busiest intersections of Houston," he said.

