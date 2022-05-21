Suspect wanted in intersection takeover arrested after 55-mile chase, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A young man is in custody after leading them on a 55-mile chase, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said it all started at the corner of Eldridge Parkway and Bissonnet just after midnight Saturday when they tried to pull a driver over for taking part in an intersection takeover.Deputies said when they got to the scene, they saw a Mustang spinning around at the intersection.When a deputy tried to pull the driver over, he took off, leading police on a chase all the way to Green Pines and Bammel North Houston Road. Deputies said the chase lasted about 55 miles.The sheriff's office said once the chase was over, the suspect jumped out of the car and started running. About 10 or 15 minutes later, deputies were able to get him in custody.One of the lieutenants on scene had this message for people who take part in intersection and street takeovers."I would say don't do it. You can end up hurting yourself, somebody else could get killed, but more importantly just do what's right. People will get killed just by you playing, having fun. Stop it," said Lt. Kenneth Benoit.In April, a 21-year-old was charged with murder and aggravated assault after allegedly taking part in a street takeover, leading police on a chase when they tried to pull him over.That chase ended in a deadly crash. In Saturday's case, no one was hurt but the suspect has been charged with deadly conduct and felony evading with a motor vehicle.