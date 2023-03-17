HCSO looking for person seen on dashcam accused of interfering with street takeover investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for someone accused of interfering with an investigation regarding a parking lot takeover in February.

HCSO's Traffic Crimes Unit responded to a parking lot takeover at 7500 Bellaire Blvd. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The photos in the tweet above are stills from dashcam footage of a person who was allegedly involved in the takeover.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 3 arrests made in parking lot takeover involving 200 vehicles, Houston police say

Deputies said over 200 cars were involved, and multiple arrests were made.

During the takeover, deputies found a 13-year-old riding in a participant's car. The driver was arrested and charged with child endangerment, officials said.

Eyewitness News has reported multiple occasions of various street takeover events that have happened in the Houston area.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an uptick in these activities across the state.

In recent months, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has recently deployed a task force set to tackle street takeovers after a massive crowd appeared in Austin, watching various chaotic and dangerous stunts.

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott starts state task force on street takeovers after viral videos of Austin stunt

"We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas," Abbott said in a press release.

The sheriff's office is urging those who will participate in the TX2K2023, a five-day event at the Houston Raceway, to practice their hobby on legal roadways and not on public roads.

SEE HERE: ILLEGAL STREET RACE TAKEOVER MOMENT LEADS TO FATAL CRASH

Anyone with any information regarding the person's identity is urged to call 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).