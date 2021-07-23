11-year-old fighting to survive crash that involved driver who may have been street racing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are on the hunt for two people involved in a major crash in the Alief area Thursday night involving an innocent family that critically injured an 11-year-old.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 7500 block of Kirkwood at Corona Lane.According to an HPD sergeant at the scene, a southbound Camaro was racing another Camaro when it collided with the family's van as it was making a left turn.The driver of the Camaro involved in the crash ran away, while the other Camaro drove off.Marvin Cruz, a manager at Tireman of Houston, a store across the street from where the accident happened, was in his office Thursday when he said he heard the crash. He claimed he saw the driver of the black Camaro leave the scene."I just heard a boom," Cruz told ABC13. "I was scared a little bit because I thought something might have happened here. I saw the guy get out of the Camaro and go away."Eight people were inside the van, including six children and two adults. They were all taken to the hospital. HPD provided the update on the 11-year-old Friday afternoon, but information on the other family members were not given.Police were looking into the claims Thursday night that the two Camaros were racing before the crash happened. Both drivers were still on the run Friday.Cruz, who has worked at the store for a year and a half, says street racing is an issue on Kirkwood Road."Every day they're out here," Cruz said. "I worry about safety. Three months ago, two trucks were racing and they shot at each other. Ten shots."Cruz also said he found evidence from the shots in the parking lot of his store.A supervisor for HPD's Traffic Crimes Task Force told ABC13 there is an uptick in street racing in Harris County, especially since the summertime. The task force says it actively investigates reported street racing incidents and uses strategies to proactively intercept offenders who make streets unsafe.To help combat the problem, HPD is asking citizens to submit tips, photos or videos of license plates on vehicles involved in street racing.