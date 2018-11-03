MAN KILLED

Store clerk shot and killed at southwest Houston food store, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot and killed in southwest Houston.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Sunny's Food Store in the 9000 block of South Dairy Ashford.


Officers say the man was dead when they arrived to the scene.

Witnesses told police three men entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The men then shot the clerk multiple times. The suspects were then seen running from the store.

Authorities currently have no descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact HPD at (713) 308-3800.
