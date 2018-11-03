There was a male fatally shot at the 9000 block of S Dairy Ashford. Homicide is enroute to the scene.

CC4#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 4, 2018

Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot and killed in southwest Houston.Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Sunny's Food Store in the 9000 block of South Dairy Ashford.Officers say the man was dead when they arrived to the scene.Witnesses told police three men entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The men then shot the clerk multiple times. The suspects were then seen running from the store.Authorities currently have no descriptions of the suspects.Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact HPD at (713) 308-3800.