HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar

The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by 1 of 4 suspects who police said they are searching for.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for four suspects involved in a robbery at a store in north Houston that left a teen employee injured.

North Belt officers received a call on Monday, Jan. 16, at about 8:54 p.m. of a robbery at a Family Dollar in the 11000 block of Airline Drive.

According to HPD, a hold-up alarm was set off after the suspects came in and held up the store with the clerk, identified as an 18-year-old woman, inside.

She was reportedly shot in the chin during the robbery, police said.

RELATED: Family Dollar store clerk shot by 1 of 3 robbery suspects in N. Houston, police said.

It was initially reported that there were three suspects at the time of the robbery.

Surveillance footage shows the four suspects, standing outside the business the proceeding to rush in and then ordering those inside to a corner.

In the video above, the clerk is shown opening a register with another one of the suspects, dressed in a blue hoodie, standing next to her and proceeding to grab the contents inside.

A few moments later, all four are seen running on foot from the store in an unknown direction.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.