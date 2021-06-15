It might be time to invest in more cloud storage

But if you are like many people, you might be getting messages warning you that your storage is almost full, and now you need to get cloud-based storage.
But what does it mean to store files in the cloud?
"It's a place you can keep those files so they are going to be safe no matter what happens," explains Jason Hiner of CNET.
He adds having a cloud storage backup will let you bring lost files back to life if your computer crashes, your laptop is lost or your phone falls into water.
Talking “clouds” today! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/V6At7WvBVW— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) June 15, 2021
Hiner says most cloud storage costs about the same and offers many of the same features.
Apple offers iCloud storage, starting at $0.99 a month for 50 GB of storage.
Google Drive and Microsoft One Drive both start at $2 a month for 100 GB of storage.
RELATED: How to slim down your inbox before Google implements data storage limits
Amazon Cloud Drive also starts at $2 a month for Prime Members who get unlimited photo storage to go along with 100 GB of storage.
DropBox starts at $20 a month, but that gets you 3 TB of storage.
If your phone and computer are all made by the same company, it may be easier to use cloud storage offered by the same manufacturer.
"You are going to pay a little extra, but they also have better integration and they are a little easier to operate, because if you are integrated into that software already, it is just part of the save feature," said Hiner.
If you are tech savvy, cloud storage from companies that do not make devices typically offers more space for less money.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SEE ALSO: Google Maps launches augmented reality feature for indoor walking directions