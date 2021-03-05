Thief steals Paralympian's wheelchair from driveway: 'I just want my chair back'

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- With just a few weeks until her first competition in a year, a Paralympian is without a vital piece of her equipment: her wheelchair.Someone stole Jazmin Almlie-Ryan's wheelchair from her driveway in Cypress Wednesday afternoon.The Paralympic air rifle shooter left it there, like she always does, while she was out pushing in her neighborhood in another chair.A neighbor's surveillance camera captured video of the thief's truck with the chair in the back. Almlie-Ryan uses the chair for everyday life as well as for competition."Basically, I shoot from that chair," explained Almlie-Ryan. "I don't even know what you can do with it. It's a chair custom-made for someone else. There's no regard, especially in times like this, that are hard for everyone. What if the person is going to need it? These are our legs, you know? And for somebody to take it, I don't understand at all."Without the chair, which is worth more than $3,500, Almlie-Ryan has trouble getting around her house and may not be as accurate in her shooting."The settings on that chair are completely different," she said. "I'm still pretty furious."Her next competition is the World Cup in Poland in April.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office or local law enforcement.