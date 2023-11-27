Woman allegedly tries to trade in stolen vehicle for $400K Lamborghini on Black Friday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 38-year-old woman tried to get away with trading in a stolen car for a brand-new Lamborghini on Black Friday, according to Harris County court records.

Ashley Lena Norfleet is charged with false statement to obtain credit in connection with the Nov. 24 incident.

Records allege Norfleet did this by "presenting a stolen vehicle that did not belong to her as a trade-in to finance a luxury 2023 Lamborghini Urus."

The luxury car was said to be $411,884.57 in value.

Norfleet's bond was set at $5,000.

She has since bonded out and was set to appear in court on Monday.

When and where the car was stolen remains unclear.

