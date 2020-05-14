New Caney suspect arrested for stealing elderly man's stimulus check

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly man waiting for his stimulus check had it stolen from his mail box, but fortunately it is back where it belongs.Deputies say the stolen check was discovered on a suspect walking through the Peach Creek Forest neighborhood in New Caney around 10 p.m. Wednesday.When Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputies searched 23-year-old Jason Corey Dunn, they say they found methamphetamine and two checks that did not belong to him.One of those checks was from Lone Star College, and the other was a $1,200 federal stimulus check.Dunn apparently told deputies the federal check belonged to his cousin, so deputies went to the address on the check and found it really belonged to an elderly gentleman who has been patiently waiting for that money to arrive."He had been looking for it. He said the suspect did not have permission to have it, so we were able to place him in custody for narcotics as well as stealing the elderly gentleman's stimulus check," Constable Rowdy Hayden said.Dunn is facing a third degree felony for the stimulus check theft allegation, in addition to the drug possession charge.