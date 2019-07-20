Ted Oberg Investigates

Still waiting for help after Hurricane Harvey? Send 13 Investigates your story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite tens of thousands of Houstonians filling out a survey as part of the city's billion-dollar effort to help families rebuild after Hurricane Harvey, only four people have actually received aid, officials told 13 Investigates last month.

RELATED: Residents call Houston's $1.2 billion Harvey recovery program 'a disaster'

Since our investigation aired, about 200 people from across Houston and Harris County have reached out to 13 Investigates to share the difficulties they've had after applying for help with the city, county and state's federal Harvey housing aid programs.

We've love to hear from you as we continue investigating why residents are having to wait two years - and counting - before receiving aid after Hurricane Harvey devastated their homes.

Are you still waiting for assistance from your city or county? 13 Investigates wants to hear from you. Fill out the form below and our team may reach out to you for more details.(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
