Could Harris County judge announce new 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order today?

She may also share more details on a new "Stay Home, Work Safe" order after the previous one ended Wednesday.
Hidalgo has stressed we are not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic, citing rising hospital admissions as one reason why she plans to make some sort of extension involving the order.
Speaking Tuesday afternoon after George Floyd's funeral, Hidalgo said, "We'll be issuing a different order after it expires. We don't want to give the impression the danger has passed. Transmission rates continue to rise. So we'll be issuing a new order in the next couple of days."
Texas set a new record Wednesday with more than 2,500 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in a single day.
Harris County and the city of Houston have a combined 9,261 confirmed, active COVID-19 cases.
It's important to note testing has expanded in Harris County. Testing sites in Pasadena and Cypress are able to test 750 people a day, and there are four mobile testing sites. The county has seen a jump in people being tested as well, so that plays a role in what we are seeing.
It's been almost three weeks since Gov. Abbott allowed bars to open at limited capacity, increased restaurant dining capacity to 50 percent, and allowed gyms to reopen.
Doctors said all of this can be attributed to the jump we are seeing in cases across Texas.
"But now we're starting to see a rise in the number of cases. Now you could argue that's because we're testing more and getting better at this sort of stuff. But the fact that is being paralleled by an increasing number of hospitalizations and Intensive Care Unit admissions, that's not a good sign. It means that this thing is for real," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has said in a tweet the current rise in cases "cannot and should not be attributable to the mass protest and demonstrations" following George Floyd's death.
On Tuesday, the state reported over 2,000 hospitalizations, the highest number since the pandemic started here in March.
