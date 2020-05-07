'Stay at Home Gala' promises food and fun for a good cause

It's going to be quite a virtual party! https://t.co/REbqZltiQE — Tom Koch (@TomKochABC13) May 7, 2020

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- If you're looking for something fun to do Friday and want to help others at the same time, thepromises to deliver food and fun to raise money for families affected by COVID-19.Friday from 6-8 p.m., you can enjoy live performances by singer Jack Ingram and The Houston Symphony, engaging speakers and you can even add dinner from a number of your favorite local restaurants, including Frank's Americana, Goode Co. Mexican Grill, and Collina's.Houston-based artists The Broken Spokes and Megan McCallon are also set to perform.There are still, and proceeds benefit the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund.ABC13 anchor Tom Koch will emcee the event right from his home.