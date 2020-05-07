Community & Events

'Stay at Home Gala' promises food and fun for a good cause

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- If you're looking for something fun to do Friday and want to help others at the same time, the Stay at Home Gala promises to deliver food and fun to raise money for families affected by COVID-19.

Friday from 6-8 p.m., you can enjoy live performances by singer Jack Ingram and The Houston Symphony, engaging speakers and you can even add dinner from a number of your favorite local restaurants, including Frank's Americana, Goode Co. Mexican Grill, and Collina's.



Houston-based artists The Broken Spokes and Megan McCallon are also set to perform.

There are still tickets available, and proceeds benefit the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

ABC13 anchor Tom Koch will emcee the event right from his home.
