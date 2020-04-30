starbucks

Starbucks plans to reopen 90 percent of US locations with modifications amid pandemic

By Dee Durbin
Coffee Lovers rejoice!

Starbucks says they plan to start reopening many of its company-owned locations with modifications starting Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., Starbucks has temporarily closed half its 8,000 company-owned stores. The company plans to have 90% of its locations reopened by early June.

The company said locations will be offering pick-up only and curbside orders to follow social distancing guidelines set by the CDC.

Starbucks says its global sales tumbled in the first three months of the year as coronavirus-related shutdowns gripped its operations.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said conditions will likely worsen in the current quarter before moderating later this summer, and its recovery will extend into 2021.

But executives also said they are seeing encouraging signs.

Starbucks said 98% of its stores in China have reopened and sales are improving.

Starbucks' revenue fell 5% to $6 billion in its fiscal second quarter. That beat analysts' estimate of $5.9 billion, according to FactSet.

WLS contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstarbucksfoodcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoffee
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STARBUCKS
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
Starbucks suspending personal cup use amid coronavirus outbreak
Mom creates Target-themed playroom for 3-year-old daughter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meth, high-caliber weapons found during raid at luxury condo
Texas A&M devises plan to open campuses this fall
High-speed chase ends in shootout on I-10
Salvaging summer: Galveston beaches to reopen
Child abuse cases up by 20 percent in Fort Bend Co.
What to know about Houston-area malls reopening Friday
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Show More
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
HPD investigates deadly officer-involved shooting
Businesses reopening but experts warn of 2nd wave of infections
Houston in 'eye of the hurricane,' says contagious disease expert
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News