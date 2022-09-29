New Star Wars series 'Andor' is getting out of this galaxy reviews

The Star Wars series, "Andor," is living up to its expectations, according to critics, described as "something truly special."

Mike Ryan from UPROXX said in the first four episodes, it's already "something truly special."

The Disney+ show stars Diego Luna reprising his role as the rebel spy Cassian Andor from the hit movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." "Andor" takes place in a dangerous period five years before the events of "Rogue One" and tells the story of the birth of the rebellion.

The show, which premiered during Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, features a diverse cast, including Luna: the first Mexican-born actor to lead a Star Wars film and series.

Graeme Guttmann from Screen Rant appreciated Luna's "steely" performance as well as the show's "stunning visuals" and described it as "politically intriguing."

The series tells the story of how just a few brave ordinary men and women launched a movement to take down the mighty empire.

Paul Bradshaw from NME describes the details of this series as more than "an extension to the films." Bradshaw adds, "(It's) something genuinely different that pushes the edges of the galaxy far, far away from its origins."

But "Andor" goes far beyond rooting for the average guy making big moves. It also features great laser guns, fight scenes, and super cool hoverbikes. This combination makes it one of the brighter shows in the galaxy.

Ross McIndoe from Slant Magazine said "Andor" might be the most exciting new beginning the Star Wars universe has enjoyed since those giant yellow letters first crawled up the big screen to invite us into the galaxy far, far away."

"Andor" is streaming now exclusively on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.