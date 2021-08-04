star wars

$1.5 million North Carolina home listing goes viral for Star Wars-themed movie theater

By Amber Rupinta
RALEIGH, N.C. -- A $1.5 million North Carolina home listing has gone viral for its incredible Star Wars-themed movie theater.

The four-bedroom seven-bathroom 8,759 square foot home in Raleigh is being called the Star Wars house online after pictures of the elaborate movie theater decked out in Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia have been shared online.

As it turns out, the owner is a star and viral sensation herself -- 11-time Grammy award-winning artist Shirley Caesar.

"It's been a joy, it's been a joy," Caesar said.

She went viral herself a few years ago when her song, "Hold My Mule," was remixed into a Thanksgiving meme for Instagram's "U Name It Challenge."

"I'm shocked," Caesar said. "I thought greens, beans, potatoes, tomatoes but this, the Star Wars house, 'Wow!' that's all I can say!"

Caesar has lived in the home for more than 20 years and hopes to downsize. She hopes to find something near her church in Raleigh and counts the latest viral sensation as a blessing.

"If anyone ever told me that a girl from Durham, N.C. would be able to witness all these things that God has been doing and I give God glory for that, I take none of that. God did it. God did it. So, I'm excited. Isn't it wonderful? And, I want my house to sell. Come get it!" she said, laughing.

Caesar hosts a Sunday show on Facebook and continues to sing. She is planning several concerts in fall 2021 and has a new album in the works.
