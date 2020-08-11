u.s. & world

Park-goers capture striking lightning footage at Walt Disney World: WATCH

ORLANDO -- Park-goers at Walt Disney World captured striking footage of lightning at the Florida theme park on Monday evening.

Austin Coppock, who posted video of the lightning to social media, said he saw the lightning near the Millennium Falcon and marketplace in Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars-themed area within Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Coppock told ABC News that his 10-second clip of the lightning cut off because the "boom of the thunder shook the ground and I let go of [the record button]."

There were no immediate reports of damage to the park from the lightning. Such conditions are not uncommon over the summer in Florida.

MORE: Lightning strikes frighteningly close to Oklahoma state trooper
EMBED More News Videos

A state trooper in Oklahoma had a close encounter with lightning that struck just feet away while helping a motorist on the side of Turner Turnpike.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridalightningu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Stay at a night at last Blockbuster in the world
You could get in trouble for getting mysterious packages in mail
Death toll rises after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Having trouble finding Dr Pepper? Here's why
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 deaths at rehab facility in Katy investigated for outbreak
Gov. Abbott talks COVID-19 response in Texas
Humble ISD cyberattacked on 1st day of school
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
You could get in trouble for getting mysterious packages in mail
Lessons for schools after many bus drivers get COVID-19
UH football player opting out of season over health concern
Show More
Cy-Fair ISD plans to adopt resolution condemning racism
Parents at Cy-Fair and CCISD protest back to school plans
2020's 'best' meteor shower lights up night sky, peaks tonight
1 killed in fire at group home for people with special needs
2 men shot after possible N Houston attempted robbery
More TOP STORIES News