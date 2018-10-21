A concert turned terrifying at the Brazoria County fair when a stage light fell and sent members of a country singer's band scrambling Saturday night.Cellphone video captured the frightening moment that occurred as Tracy Byrd's band was wrapping up their show. In the video, Byrd is seen getting ready to walk off the stage, and a couple of seconds later the massive stage light comes crashing down.Several band members, including Byrd, rushed to hold up the rigging in order to help the keyboard player from underneath the downed stage light.At least one person was hospitalized but his condition is unknown.The cause of the accident also remains unknown.The Brazoria County Fair Association issued the following statement:"The incident last night is very unfortunate and we are continuing an investigation as safety is a top priority at the Brazoria County Fair. It is our understanding that the injured band member has received treatment and we pray for a speedy recovery."