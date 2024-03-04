13-year-old accused of stabbing his 14-year-old brother in northwest Harris County apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old boy was arrested in northwest Harris County after deputies say he stabbed his 14-year-old brother over the weekend.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said deputies responded to the incident at an apartment complex in the 21100 block of Gosling Road.

When they arrived, they found the 14-year-old had been stabbed by his brother before he was taken to the hospital.

Pct. 4 said the boy suffered three stab wounds, though his condition is unknown.

The 13-year-old allegedly took off on foot before deputies arrived. He was later arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, officials said.