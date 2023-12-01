St. Thomas HS Eagles end season short of state title vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal

St. Thomas High School could earn its first state championship in football since 1996 when the Eagles face Parish Episcopal on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The No. 1-ranked private school in Texas, St. Thomas, fell short of a state championship on Friday, falling to Dallas' Parish Episcopal.

The Eagles were seeking to end a 27-year state title drought in their title fight with the Panthers but couldn't overcome their opponents, 40-29.

The Panthers entered the lunchtime kickoff at Waco ISD Stadium as the four-time defending state champs.

The Eagles have a long history of playing for state championships in football, but it was a long time ago. Current players weren't even born when St. Thomas made its previous appearance in the title game 22 years ago, and even longer since they won 27 years ago.

Despite the loss, the Eagles were undefeated through their first 12 games. They hadn't finished a regular season undefeated in 10 years. Before that, it wasn't since 1939.

The team boasts Donte Lewis, a Kansas State baseball signee, who threw for more than 2,300 yards and 29 touchdown passes entering Friday. He added more than 900 yards rushing and 12 scores on the ground.

The running back, senior Johann Cardenas, is a Vanderbilt-commit came off the state semifinal game last Friday, when he carried the ball 38 times for a jaw-dropping 459 yards and seven touchdowns.

It's remarkable since Cardenas tore his ACL just last October. For the season, he's run for 2,208 yards and 30 touchdowns.

