St .Thomas dean has ties with Saint Pope John Paul II

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dr. Mario Enzler is what you might call a Renaissance man. He offers a unique perspective in life in the middle of a pandemic. He was once a member of the Swiss Guard serving Saint Pope John Paul II, long time finance executive, K-12 school founder, an author, and now the new Dean at the University of St Thomas Cameron School of Business. He can't wait to live in Texas with Houstonians."The people there are extremely humble and joyful and they are going through this crisis in a courageous way," Dr. Enzler said.He knows these are difficult and stressful times for students and for educators, but he chooses to focus on what opportunities any challenge brings.Dr. Enzler said, "No organization is ever going to emerge from a crisis unchanged. It doesn't matter what the crisis is, okay? But no organization will come out unchanged. I don't mean financially. I mean people have to ask themselves, either we're going to get better as a result of what we choose to do or will we be diminished by what we fail to do?"Dr. Enzler believes there are opportunities for all of us and he hopes despite the pandemic the students in his new home at St. Thomas will believe it too.