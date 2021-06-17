reopen nyc

'Springsteen on Broadway' COVID vaccine restriction sparks controversy

NEW YORK CITY -- A major announcement coming from organizers of Bruce Springsteen's returning Broadway show is sparking controversy.

"Springsteen on Broadway" is set to open at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre on June 26 at full capacity.

But the show is now requiring adults must be fully vaccinated with "an FDA-approved vaccine," according to the theater's website.

Though authorized for emergency use and not yet fully approved by the FDA, vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are specified on the website as acceptable, not AstraZeneca's.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been greenlit in Canada and Europe, but not the U.S., meaning fans who were vaccinated in those countries won't be allowed into the Springsteen show.

That decision could be a preview of what is to come for other Broadway shows planning to reopen later this summer and fall.

"Springsteen on Broadway" is based on the singer's worldwide best-selling autobiography "Born to Run."

Proceeds from opening night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor's Fund.

For more information visit brucespringsteen.net or jujamcyn.com/springsteenFAQ.
