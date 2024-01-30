Deer breaks into home in Spring: 'He Kool-Aid manned right through my front window'

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office took a deer into custody on Sunday and released it after the animal broke into a home in Spring.

The homeowner said the deer not only broke in but it stayed overnight.

"I just walked in the house here and opened my pantry. I opened my door, and right here, kind of past where my stove is, was a deer just staring at me," Courtney Hawk said, recalling what happened after coming home from spending the night at her boyfriend's.

After surveying her home, she realized the deer had gone through one of the front windows.

"He just made himself an entrance. He 'Kool-Aid manned' right through my front window," Hawk said.

She came to find out that her neighbors witnessed the breaking and entering.

Hawk said in the deer's defense, she was told a buck was chasing it.

"I came back around 5 p.m. Sunday evening, so it was almost a full 24 hours that he was just moving in," Hawk said.

The deer's hard launch into the home left him injured and bleeding, making it pretty easy for Hawk to tell where he had been. Blood stains were everywhere, from the floor to the wall to the couch.

Precinct 4 deputies tried to get the deer to leave on its own.

Hawk said the deer ran into the bathroom during the first attempt. Then, deputies tried to knock on the window to scare it out of the home, but she said that agitated the deer.

Hawk said they had to call in the Harris County Sheriff's Office livestock unit.

The game plan, according to Hawk, was to shoot the deer with a tranquilizer gun.

"She (deputy with livestock unit) said she came around this angle and just saw the tail end of the deer sticking out right here, and the deer was just staring at itself in the mirror. And so, she had a good shot of the hind end and gave him a nice little dose of sleepy juice," Hawk said.

A video taken on Hawk's cellphone showed the moment when the deer's wild weekend at her home came to an end.

Hawk said the deer was given an antidote to reverse the tranquilizer. Then, he was set free.

He destroyed some property, but Hawk said she won't be pressing charges.

"All things considered, I think the damage could have been worse," Hawk said.

Hawk added that she's choosing to find the humor in all of it.

For the interview on Monday, she wore a shirt that read, "It is what it is, but it's not great."

