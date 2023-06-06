List of Spring ISD schools offering free breakfast and lunch this summer

Leaders at some schools started serving free breakfast on Tuesday. ABC13 compiled a list of all the campuses offering meals on Mondays through Thursdays.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten Spring ISD schools will offer free meals for students to ensure no one goes hungry this summer.

Leaders were serving breakfast Tuesday morning at Westfield High School.

ABC13 compiled a list of all the campuses offering breakfast and lunch on Mondays through Thursdays.

Burchett Elementary School, 3366 James C Leo Dr., Spring, 77373

June 6 - June 29

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 pm

Clark Elementary School, 1825 Rushworth Dr., Houston, 77014

June 6 - July 13 (Monday - Friday in June, Monday - Thursday in July)

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

Heritage Elementary School, 12255 T.C. Jester Blvd., Houston, 77067

June 6 - June 29

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

Hoyland Elementary School, 2200 Wittershaw Dr., Houston, 77090

June 6 - July 20

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

Major Elementary School, 16855 Sugar Pine Dr., Houston, 77090

June 6 - July 13

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

McNabb Elementary School, 743 E. Cypresswood Dr., Houston, 77373

June 6 - June 29

Breakfast, 8:15 - 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

Bailey Middle School, 3377 James C. Leo Dr., Spring, 77373

June 6 - July 13

Breakfast, 9:15 - 9:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1:30 - 2 p.m.

Claughton Middle School, 3000 Spears Rd., Houston, 77067

June 6 - July 13

Breakfast, 9:15 - 9:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1:30 - 2 p.m.

School for International Studies at Bammel, 16711 Ella Blvd., Houston, 77090

June 6 - July 20

Breakfast, 9:15 - 9:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1:30 - 2 p.m.

Westfield High School, 16713 Ella Blvd., Houston, 77090

June 6 - June 29

Breakfast, 7:15 - 7:45 a.m.; Lunch, 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Children under 18 who live in the Spring area will have access to free food from now until the end of July at some schools. Students don't have to be enrolled in summer school or show proof of income.

Katy and Houston ISD are also offering summer meals. In Katy, any child under the age of 18 can get breakfast and lunch no matter where they go to school. The meals just have to be eaten on campus.

SEE ALSO: Katy ISD relaunches summer meals program that gives free breakfast and lunch to kids

Houston ISD is offering a similar program. They offer breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday starting Tuesday.