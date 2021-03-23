apartment fire

Spring Branch ISD employee honored for taking action during fire

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring Branch ISD employee is being honored and hailed a hero for the actions she took as a building at an apartment complex near Hollibrook Elementary School went up in flames on March 4.

"I knew it was families from our school," said Cindy Rojas, a student support specialist at Hollibrook Elementary.

She was working with staff when they started to notice black smoke filling the air.

"That day as we could see the black smoke coming out and later the flames...she didn't think about it twice," said Anabel Taylor, the school's principal.

Rojas immediately crossed the nearby fence and ran over to the building. Four units were up in flames and outside of the building is where she found one of their 8th grade students holding her baby sister.

"I just saw her very upset, shaky, crying. I went to her and calmed her," said Rojas.

Rojas then walked the student and the baby to the school for safety as everything in their home burned.

On Monday night, Spring Branch ISD board members honored Rojas with an award for her actions, as she went above and beyond her expectations that day. Since then, Rojas has continued helping the families affected by assuring that they have food, water, and clothing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related topics:
societyhoustonheroteacherapartment fireeveryday heroes
